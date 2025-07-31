Aston Villa and Newcastle United could go head-to-head for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, TEAMtalk understands, though three other Premier League sides are also keen.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after strikers in the summer transfer window, after notching 27 goals in 45 games for Porto, after joining from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Porto paid €17million (£14.7m / $19.4m) to sign Samu from Atletico, and he has certainly proven his worth in Portugal.

TEAMtalk understands that his impressive form has captured the attention of Aston Villa and Newcastle, who have both listed him as an option as they look to bolster their striker options.

Sources state that three more unnamed Premier League clubs are also keen on the twice-capped Spanish international.

Porto, meanwhile, have slapped a mammoth £70million price tag on Samu, though we understand that a deal could be struck for less, amid the widespread interest.

Aghehowa’s physicality, pace, and clinical finishing make him an ideal fit for the Premier League’s demands, while his six Europa League goals last season, including a brace against Manchester United, showcased his ability to perform on big stages.

Aston Villa and Newcastle could lose strikers this summer

Aghehowa is viewed as a long-term option for Villa and Newcastle to bolster their attacking options, but moves for him depend on a few factors.

Villa, under Unai Emery, view Aghehowa as a potential partner or alternative to Ollie Watkins, especially with Jhon Duran’s departure to Al-Nassr in January.

Watkins has been heavily linked with moves away from Villa Park this summer, with Man Utd among his suitors, though Emery is determined to keep the 29-year-old.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are seeking depth and a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, particularly with Callum Wilson’s leaving the club. the Magpies’ Champions League aspirations could hinge on adding a prolific striker like Aghehowa.

However, Newcastle’s top striker target to replace Isak is still RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and they have made a lucrative wage proposal to the player, while they’re also willing to match Leipzig’s demands, as TEAMtalk revealed on July 30.

Liverpool are planning to launch a £150m bid for Isak and plan to move when Newcastle advance in talks to sign a new striker, as TEAMtalk also revealed earlier today.

Despite Porto’s firm stance, negotiations could be influenced by Atletico Madrid’s 50% share of any transfer fee, potentially lowering the cost to around £50-60 million.

Samu is keen on a Premier League move, drawn by the league’s competitiveness and global spotlight. As the transfer window heats up, the battle for his signature promises to be intense, with his next move set to shape the ambitions of his suitors.

However, Samu may rely on other dominoes to fall before a Premier League side make an official move.

