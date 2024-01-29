Aston Villa offer player Pochettino loves in swap deal for Chelsea forward; Fulham, Wolves still firmly in the race

Chelsea are happy to offload Armando Broja this month and TEAMtalk can reveal that Fulham, Wolves and Aston Villa are all in talks over a deal.

Mauricio Pochettino has given the green light to the potential sale of the striker after he has failed to nail down a spot in the Blues’ starting XI this season.

Broja has scored just two goals across all competitions this season and has fallen behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order.

When Christopher Nkunku is fully fit, he is likely to play even fewer minutes than before. Chelsea are also looking to sign another striker, too.

The 22-year-old clearly isn’t in Pochettino’s long-term plans but he certainly possesses quality, which he has shown flashes of in the Premier League.

Now, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that several clubs are trying to sign him before the transfer window closes, but they don’t have long to secure a deal.

Fulham, Wolves and Aston Villa keen on Armando Broja

TEAMtalk sources close to Chelsea have named Fulham, Wolves and Aston Villa as the three most likely clubs to get a deal done for Broja this month.

We have been told that both Fulham and Wolves are currently in talks with the Blues over a loan. Chelsea would prefer an obligation to buy included in the deal, but an option to buy could also happen.

Fulham saw a loan offer with an obligation of £25m rejected by Chelsea last weekend, with Pochettino’s side standing firm on their £35m valuation.

It remains to be seen whether the Cottagers or Wolves are willing to match that price tag in the next few days.

Aston Villa are also interested in Broja and could use Chelsea’s interest in striker Jhon Duran to their advantage in negotiations.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Pochettino sees Duran as someone who could become a world-class player in the future.

Therefore, a part-exchange deal could be on the cards that sees Broja join Villa and Duran head to Stamford Bridge.

If Chelsea miss out on Duran, TEAMtalk has been told they could pursue a late deal for Newcastle’s Callum Wilson as an alternative.

It isn’t certain who the favourites are between Fulham, Wolves and Aston Villa are in the race for Broja at this stage.

What’s clear, though, is that it’s increasingly likely the Albanian forward will leave before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

