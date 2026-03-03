TEAMtalk can reveal that Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Everton were all in Girona this weekend to check on Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza, and with sources revealing the race to sign the Spain international is expected to intensify over the weeks and months ahead.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to us that representatives from all three Premier League clubs were present, with Mingueza’s performances drawing significant attention.

All three clubs have long been tracking the former Barcelona man, who is out-of-contract this summer and is emerging as one of the most in-demand prospective free agents at just 26.

Sources can confirm that the four-times capped Spain international was watched on Sunday by all three Premier League sides as his Celta side recovered from a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat Girona 2-1 and cement sixth place in the LaLiga table.

But they will not be alone this summer in trying to sign Mingueza, with widespread interest from across Europe growing. To that end, clubs from Italy and Germany are also monitoring Mingueza’s situation as the summer window approaches.

Mingueza – who played right-wing back for Celta in the game at Girona – named an assist in the game, further showcasing his versatility and attacking threat.

With his contract expiring and his stock rising, Mingueza is expected to feature prominently in transfer discussions as Villa, Newcastle, and Everton weigh up their defensive options.

We have previously reported that Everton are keen to strengthen at both left and right-back this summer, as David Moyes looks to solidify his full-back options.

Jake O’Brien, a centre-half by trade, has operated at right-back for Everton for much of this season.

And we also exclusively revealed last week how the Toffees are also keeping a close watch on Norwich’s highly-rated star Kellen Fisher.

Villa, though, are also keen to add to their defensive recruits and could benefit from Mingueza’s ability to cover both at centre-half and at right-back.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have major doubts over Tino Livarmento, who is wanted by Manchester City in a record-breaking deal, while long-serving Swedish star Emil Krafth is also expected to depart.

