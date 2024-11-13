Aston Villa are interested in a shock move for Manchester United defender Harry Amass, TEAMtalk understands.

Aston Villa are long-term admirers of Amass with Man Utd beating the midlands outfit and other Premier League rivals to the left-back’s signature from Watford in the summer of 2023.

The England Under-18 international is tipped for a bright future and Villa have continued to keep tabs on him since his move to Old Trafford.

Amass is highly-regarded at United having impressed for the club’s various youth sides since his arrival at the club.

The 17-year-old has been tipped to break into the first-team, but has yet to make his senior debut despite the left-back spot being a real problem position for United.

The ongoing injury problems for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have left the Red Devils without a recognised left-back this season, with many fans calling for Amass to be given his opportunity.

However, United under former manager Erik ten Hag and interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy have opted to play either Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui at left-back instead of the talented teen.

Man Utd are expected to be in the market for a new left-back in the next couple of transfer windows to solve the problematic position and any potential new arrival could push Amass further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Given new boss Ruben Amorim is expected to deploy a back three, the new left-sided defender may be more of an attack-minded wing-back rather than a traditional left-back.

Amass is under contract until 2027 and United would not welcome any interest in the teenager, but Aston Villa are monitoring his situation as they consider trying to lure him to Villa Park.

Latest Man Utd news – New left-backs targeted

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that United are one of the sides keen on Swedish left-back Daniel Svensson, though Liverpool are hugely impressed with him, and Arsenal are also in the hunt.

Elsewhere, we understand triggering the buy-back clause in Alvaro Carreras’ contract at Benfica is a very real possibility for the Red Devils. The full details on how much that move would cost along with the player’s stance on returning can be found here.

Finally, Tuttosport claim Joshua Zirkzee is in line to return to Serie A by joining Juventus on a six-month loan in January.

Zirkzee has reportedly already been deemed inadequate by Amorim and the ‘operation’ between United and Juventus ‘has begun.’

GO DEEPER: Harry Amass making waves against older opposition

Harry Amass’ stats at youth level for Man Utd

By Samuel Bannister

Amass has been progressing beyond his years at Man Utd since joining their youth academy.

He originally played for their U18s last season, starting at 16, and this term he has stepped up to U21 level despite still only being 17.

The fact he is mixing it with players up to four years his senior is promising in terms of symbolising the speed of his development, while he has also played against senior sides such as Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy for the Man Utd U21s.

It might not be too long before he warrants a first-team call up, especially considering Man Utd’s problems with injuries in his position.

In fact, back in April he was named on the bench for the first time by Erik ten Hag, without coming on – but it was another key landmark for his development and progress.

Something similar happened when he was at Watford, making the bench at 15 years of age but remaining an unused sub. Clearly, though, there is a belief he can strive towards more senior call ups, after which he will hope to hold his own at the top level.