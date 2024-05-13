Aston Villa plotting spectacular Man City raid for mega-money star Guardiola has soured on

Aston Villa would jump at the chance to sign a Man City attacker Pep Guardiola is souring on

Aston Villa would ‘jump at the chance’ to re-sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City and several reports have detailed why a shock return is possible.

Grealish netted Aston Villa a club-record £100m transfer fee when leaving for Man City in 2021. The tricky winger established himself as a regular starter last season, though has been relegated back to being a bit-part player this term.

The arrival of Jeremy Doku has lessened Grealish’s importance to manager Pep Guardiola. Indeed, the 28-year-old has racked up just 1,001 minutes of action in the Premier League this term.

A modest three goals and one assist have been provided across his 20 league appearances and various sources suggest Grealish’s long-term future may lay away from the Etihad.

HITC were among the first to speculate as such, with the online outlet claiming figures within City were growing increasingly concerned at Grealish’s lack of progress. The inference there is Grealish hasn’t improved as a player despite nearly three full years of coaching from Guardiola.

The winger’s future at City was described as being ‘in doubt.’ Furthermore, Football Insider later reported Man City are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for the £100m man.

Now, a fresh update from FI has taken it a step further by reporting a shock return to Villa Park could be on the cards.

They state Villa are ‘plotting a sensational bid’ to bring their academy graduate back on board.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Man Utd eye stunning move for Man City assist king who’s undervalued by Pep Guardiola

Guardiola doubts; Villa on the rise

It’s reiterated Guardiola is not fully convinced by Grealish, while Villa would ‘jump at the chance’ to strike a deal if City put the for sale sign up.

Grealish played the best football of his career with Villa and FI suggest he could quickly regain his talisman status upon returning.

Another factor working in Villa’s favour is the club are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League.

However, the very obvious issue of paying Grealish’s wages is something that cannot be overlooked.

Grealish is believed to earn £300,000-a-week at the Etihad. Logic dictates Villa both won’t and can’t smash their wage structure for one player – even one with past ties to the club like Grealish.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Nonetheless, if Grealish were willing to accept a hefty pay-cut for any club it may be his boyhood team.

Grealish is contracted to Man City until 2027 and as such, Villa would be required to pay a hefty transfer fee.

How much specifically Man City value Grealish at wasn’t stated in the piece. Nonetheless, FI concluded his current transfer valuation will be some way below the £100m he cost three years ago.

DON’T MISS: Mind-boggling Chelsea raid on Aston Villa prompts Fabrizio Romano response, with surprise signing ON