Aston Villa prepare Arsenal raid that’ll generate huge profit for the Gunners

Aston Villa are expected to bid for an Arsenal star the Gunners are open to selling, and a huge profit is anticipated, per reports.

The bulk of action at the Emirates in the final days of the window is expected to revolve around exits. Folarin Balogun is heading to Monaco in a deal worth £38.5m, while Kieran Tierney is expected to join Real Sociedad on loan.

However, the pair are just two of a whopping nine stars who could be turfed out before the 11pm deadline on September 1.

Another on the chopping block is left-back Nuno Tavares. The 23-year-old will be allowed to leave despite Tierney also departing from the same position.

Tavares had been courted by Nottingham Forest, though Steve Cooper’s side have have since wrapped up a season-long loan deal for Sevilla’s Gonzalo Montiel. Forest also inserted an option to buy into World Cup winner’s agreement.

That left the door ajar from others to swoop for Tavares and Aston Villa quickly filled the void.

The Daily Mail recently reported Villa have opened talks over the move. Now, varying updates have shed light on whether a transfer will happen.

Aston Villa prepare bid; Tavares agent jets in

Firstly, the Sun report Villa will table a formal bid for Tavares, while the player’s agent has flown to England to work on the switch.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Dean Jones provided his take on the potential deal.

“I think it does make sense from the point of view that Aston Villa just never seem content with their full-back options,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“This is a club that is always looking to change. They’re constantly looking at this area in terms of upgrading or, at the very least, threatening to upgrade the left-back position, so that doesn’t surprise me at all.

“Nuno Tavares is clearly there for the taking right now. His move to Forest hasn’t gone ahead and they’ve signed somebody else now.

“The options are there. If you were to look at it in the cold light of day, it doesn’t look like a position to most of us that especially needs strengthening. But Emery has his own views on it and, clearly, this is one that they’re exploring.”

CBS Sports reporter, Ben Jacobs, gave his view, claiming Arsenal hope to move Tavares on with all haste.

“I think that Arsenal certainly hope that this one is resolved as soon as possible,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport. “There has been two clubs in particular that have been keeping tabs on Tavares – Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

“I think that the Villa interest is still very active, whereas the Forest transfer effectively collapsed, so it looks now like a move to the West Midlands is going to be the ideal scenario for the player.

“It is also true that Tavares’ agent has made the trip to London to continue talks, but we have to be a little bit cautious here because of what happened at Nottingham Forest.”

Arsenal insider Charles Watts recently told TEAMtalk Arsenal can expect to make a huge profit if Tavares leaves on a permanent deal.

Tavares’ value swelled last season when impressing during a loan spell with Marseille. When deployed primarily as a left wing-back, the defender bagged an impressive six goals in Ligue 1 alone.

Tavares cost Arsenal just £8m when signed from Benfica in 2021. The Evening Standard claim Arsenal fancy their chances of collecting £22m if Tavares leaves outright.

