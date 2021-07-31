Aston Villa reach agreement for £30m top target as Grealish exit looms

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the acquisition of winger Leon Bailey.

The club have been after the Jamaica international for some time now and look to have finally landed their man should certain conditions be met.

Firstly, Bailey will need to pass his medical and then the finalisation of personal terms need to be rubber-stamped. But if all goes well, Villa have their man.

The Villains broke their club transfer record this summer after buying Emi Buendia from Norwich for £34.5million.

It is thought that the fee they will pay for Bailey may not be too far off that.

The Athletic reports that the Premier League club will pay out around £30million for the 23-year-old, adding that contract terms should be agreed by the start of next week.

Bailey scored nine goals and assisted a further nine in 30 Bundesliga games last season.

The player’s step father, Craig Butler, strongly hinted had that a move to Villa could be on the cards, revealing: “The clubs (Villa and Leverkusen) are holding talks.”

He added: “It is important that Leon takes the right step. Leon feels at home in Leverkusen. There will only be a change if everyone is satisfied.”

Football Insider claims that Bailey, whose Leverkusen contract expires in 2023, is set for a big pay rise at Villa.

One reason why developments involving Bailey may have moved so fast is because of Manchester City’s £100million bid for Jack Grealish.

Sky Sports reports that the club are preparing to accept the offer, leaving the England star with the final decision.

The 25-year-old would be become the Premier League’s most expensive player in history, should the deal go through.

Grealish became the name on everyone’s lips at Euro 2020 and grabbed two vital assists on the way to the final.

Since progressing through the ranks at Villa, the playmaker has racked up 213 first team appearances for his boyhood club.

He has scored 32 goals in that time as well as setting up a hefty 43 more.