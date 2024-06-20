Aston Villa ready to hijack collapsed Man Utd transfer as Ratcliffe rages at UEFA ruling

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has begrudgingly confirmed a key summer transfer is OFF, with reports claiming Aston Villa are ready to pick up the pieces and secure a deal.

Chief among the positions Man Utd aim to overhaul in Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer is centre-half. Raphael Varane is leaving as a free agent, while the Red Devils are open to offers for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

The idea of including Maguire as a makeweight to help bring Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite to Old Trafford has been floated.

Lindelof, meanwhile, is reportedly ‘bored’ of being underused by Erik ten Hag and could reunite with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

One and more probably two new centre-backs could be required to feature alongside Lisandro Martinez and who ever else survives the cull.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo has backers at Man Utd, not least because the French side are owned by Ratcliffe’s INEOS group.

The 24-year-old has revived his career in France after enduring a down spell with Barcelona between 2019-21. Todibo has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the club’s interest was concrete.

Taking to X on Wednesday night, Romano confirmed “talks were advanced with all parties keen for months.”

However, Romano also stated the move had been blocked by UEFA who have clamped down on transfers between clubs who share the same ownership.

Those types of deals are still able to be made, though not between clubs who are competing in the same competition.

Man Utd and Nice will both grace the Europa League next term and as a result, UEFA barred Nice from selling Todibo to Man Utd.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ratcliffe himself has acknowledged Todibo to Man Utd can no longer happen.

“They’ve (UEFA) said we can sell him to another Premier League club, but we can’t sell to Manchester United,” bemoaned Ratcliffe.

“But that’s not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

Aston Villa prepare Todibo transfer

But while Todibo can’t join Man Utd – in the 2024/25 season, at least – he could still wind up in the Premier League next season.

Reports in France state Aston Villa aim to pick up where Man Utd have left off by signing Todibo.

Unai Emery’s side will be a centre-back short once Clement Lenglet’s loan from Barcelona concludes.

Villa are reportedly exploring a move for Todibo who’d not only fill Lenglet’s spot, but also represent a significant upgrade on his fellow Frenchman.

Prior reports have stated Nice could greenlight Todibo’s sale if bids in the £35m-£40m range are tabled.

