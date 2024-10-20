Aston Villa ready to hijack Liverpool succession plan with signing of free-scoring winger

Aston Villa could disrupt Liverpool’s succession plan involving Mohamed Salah after entering the race to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, according to a report.

Salah is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and speculation continues to swirl over a free agent switch to Saudi Arabia. TEAMtalk exclusively learned on September 30 that Brentford ace Mbeumo, 25, is on Liverpool’s radar as a potential replacement.

Indeed, the Reds are conducting regular checks on Mbeumo who has scored six goals in eight Premier League matches this season.

But according to a fresh update from TBR Football, Aston Villa could throw a spanner in the works.

They claim Unai Emery’s side have ‘joined the race’ for Mbeumo who is out of contract at Brentford in 2026. The Bees do possess a one-year option they can activate, though the mounting interest in their winger will make a lucrative sale before then difficult to resist.

The left-footed Mbeumo can play on the right side of the attack as well as up front or behind the striker. It is that versatility which makes his signing extra appealing for Villa, according to the report.

Under Emery, Villa have established themselves as a genuine force and look on course to quality for Europe year after year.

Villa already possess a handful of excellent attacking weapons, such as Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Morgan Rogers and Leon Bailey. But with regular European football putting a strain on the squad, Mbeumo’s arrival would be sought to ensure Emery never lacks for quality.

Brentford slap huge valuation on Bryan Mbeumo

Aside from Villa and Liverpool, TBR Football also mentioned Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle as watching Mbeumo closely in recent times.

Mbeumo cost Brentford a then club-record £5.8m to sign from French side Troyes back in 2019. The Bees were a Championship club at the time, though with Mbeumo’s help, would go on to win promotion to the top flight two seasons later.

The Cameroon international has since made a mockery of his lowly transfer fee and has established himself as one of the most effective wingers in England.

Accordingly, HITC previously reported Brentford now value Mbeumo in the £50m range. Whether that price tag is enough to deter the high-powered suitors, only time will tell.

