Aston Villa have entered the race to sign a Liverpool star who can finally realise his dream at Villa Park, and why the Reds are severing ties has been confirmed.

Liverpool intend to overhaul their squad this summer despite cruising to the Premier League title. As many as SIX signings are on the agenda and that doesn’t include the pre-planned arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Liverpool agreed a deal worth roughly £29m to sign the Georgian goalkeeper last summer. Mamardashvili will link up with his new teammates at Anfield when the current campaign concludes and the anticipated logjam in the goalkeeping department has already been cleared.

Per The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, Alisson Becker will remain in situ as the regular starter. Mamardashvili will NOT be loaned out and instead will take the place of Caoimhin Kelleher as primary back-up.

And rather than drop to third choice, Kelleher will be sold despite the Irish international being held in the highest regard on Merseyside.

Pearce wrote: ‘Kelleher is a popular figure at Kirkby and the accomplished way he has deputised for Alisson (who has missed 10 league games due to injury and concussion this season) is regarded internally as being key to Liverpool’s success.’

The reporter continued: ‘The expectation is that back-up Caoimhin Kelleher will leave Liverpool this summer, with Mamardashvili taking his place in the squad.

‘Kelleher, who only has one year remaining on his contract, has made no secret of his desire to become a No 1 goalkeeper.

‘Liverpool rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest in January and Bournemouth are among his suitors.’

Per the latest from The Sun, Kelleher might not have far to travel to find his next club and realise his long-held ambition of being a regular starter.

Aston Villa want Kelleher to replace Martinez

Emiliano Martinez looks to be on the way out of Aston Villa after appearing to wave goodbye to the fans after what may have been his final home game versus Tottenham last Friday.

Martinez has concrete interest from Saudi Arabia and per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the expectation is the World Cup winner WILL leave Aston Villa.

Writing on X on May 17, Romano stated: “Emi Martínez will assess all the options also from Europe after Saudi Pro League clubs approaches, as he’s expected to leave Aston Villa.

“Villa are among several clubs showing interest in Joan García, open race ahead.”

As mentioned, Espanyol’s Joan Garcia is a player of interest to Villa. However, he’s also in the sights of Arsenal who aim to sign the Spaniard as a more worthy back-up to David Raya. Current No 2, Neto, will return to Bournemouth once his loan in north London concludes.

But per The Sun, Villa have thrust themselves into contention to snap up Kelleher who is valued by Liverpool at £30m.

That hefty figure may surprise some given Kelleher has never been a regular starter and only has one year remaining on his contract.

However, it is an indication of just how highly Kelleher is rated and reflects his faultless displays when deputising for Alisson over the past few seasons.

Caoimhin Kelleher denies Kylian Mbappé from the spot! 😳 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/fr45wUF2Cj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2024

The report stated: ‘Sources close to the Midlanders say Ireland ace Kelleher is being tracked.’

Kelleher is understood to favour remaining in the Premier League and will give priority to signing for a team who will guarantee him regular starts. If Martinez does depart as expected, Villa can make Kelleher’s dream come true in that regard.

Competition for Kelleher’s signature is plentiful, with Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth and more recently West Ham and Leeds United all linked with the Reds ace.

