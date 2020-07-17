Villa prepare to knock down Man Utd target’s fee as relegation looms

Aston Villa could end up selling Manchester United-linked centre-back Tyrone Mings for a reduced £30million, according to a report.

Villa edged closer to relegation on Thursday after Everton’s late equaliser at Goodison Park in the 1-1 draw.

Dean Smith’s side now need to win both their remaining games – including Arsenal – to forge slim hopes of staying up.

As such, Football Insider claims Villa are now preparing for relegation – and the “exodus” of talent to boot.

The source says Villa are well aware that their chances of keeping Mings at the club will drop if they return to the Championship.

What’s more, Smith’s side know they would struggle to command a strong transfer fee. That, tied with the financial effects of the pandemic, could see Mings’ valuation fall to around £30million.

Such a prospect could appeal to United, who are reportedly keen to sign another defender before next season. Reports claim Mings is on Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar, as well as Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.

Specifically, Solskjaer wants a left-sided defender to partner Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof’s longevity in his role as Maguire’s ally remains unclear.

And Solskjaer’s penchant for young, exciting British talent could lead him towards a swoop for England international Mings.

VILLA’S EDGE TOWARDS RELEGATION

Villa’s opening goal against Everton on Thursday took them to within a point of safety behind Watford and West Ham.

Indeed, their situation seemed promising with the Hornets and the Hammers facing off on Friday night.

However, Theo Walcott’s late equaliser sank Villa back down, with Dean Smith’s side now three points adrift having played a game more than their rivals.

Villa play the Gunners on Tuesday before a potentially crucial clash with West Ham on Sunday ends their season.

Relegation could also spell the end of club stalwart Jack Grealish‘s time with Villa. The captain has proved impressive upon his step up to the Premier League but could look for a move away.