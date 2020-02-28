Aston Villa blame ‘exceptional promotion-related costs’ for £69m loss

Aston Villa have recorded a loss of almost £69million for the last financial year.

The deficit includes a £30m bonus payment to former owner Randy Lerner which was due on their return to the Premier League.

The club also outlined “exceptional promotion-related costs” of £45.8m as a significant contributory factor in the £68.9m loss for the financial year ending May 31, 2019.

The results showed turnover was down by £14.3m on the previous year to £54.3m – mainly due to a reduction in Premier League parachute payments.

Villa, who had a loss of £36million the previous year, revealed new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens invested £30million into the club to cover the bonus due to Lerner.

However, despite the losses, the club insists cash injections made by the new owners mean Villa are now debt-free and in compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations.

“During the year, the ownership group introduced £105.7m into the club all of which was in the form of capital injections which resulted in Aston Villa remaining debt-free,” said the statement.

“Aston Villa can confirm that in the three-year period ending May 31, 2019, the club complied with the EFL’s Profitability & Sustainability Rules.

“After promotion, The Premier League reviewed and confirmed compliance in accordance with their own policies and procedures.”

