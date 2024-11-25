Kenneth Taylor could be the subject of a battle between Aston Villa and Arsenal

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Arsenal target Kenneth Taylor, and it’s believed a £30million bid will see Ajax allow the 22-year-old to leave the club.

Villa have an embarrassment of riches in the midfield area. They currently possess eight central midfielders, including the likes of Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey.

But it seems they want to continue adding to the area, with the Villans currently eighth in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, they are in for Ajax’s Taylor, and they could secure his services with a specific bid.

It’s believed it will cost £30million for Ajax to part ways with the midfielder, who is 22 years old and still has a couple of years left on his deal with the Dutch giants.

But the report states that ‘more than just Villa will be looking at’ Taylor.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Aston Villa signings of all time as £50m Amadou Onana takes top spot

Arsenal giving competition

A recent report stated that Arsenal were in the mix for Taylor, with Villa being mentioned then, too.

However, it seemed at the time that the Gunners’ interest was the heaviest, given they were said to have been scouting the Ajax man all season.

Previously, Taylor has also been linked with Tottenham and Newcastle.

As such, it would be unsurprising to see more clubs crop up in the chase for the Ajax man soon, particularly for such a low fee.

Aston Villa round-up: Zirkzee interest

Villa have been linked with a shock move for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled since heading to Old Trafford in the summer.

Villa are also keen on PSV attacking-midfielder Malik Tillman, with Tottenham also on the hunt.

TEAMtalk is aware that the Villans would be open to selling Diego Carlos and buying Diego Llorente, but it will be a struggle to find a side willing to pay the wages of the former, shrouding both moves in doubt.

Meanwhile, both Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran have been described as better strikers than Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, despite there currently being a gap of four places between Villa and his side, Arsenal.

Taylor’s season by numbers

So far this season, Taylor has played 22 games, scored six goals, and provided four assists.

He has been on the losing side in just two games and has taken at least two shots in seven separate games.

His most shot-creating actions in a game were eight, in a 5-0 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in which he both scored and assisted.

He has also made six tackles in a game once this season, highlighting another string to his bow.