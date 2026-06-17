Stan Collymore has exclusively told TEAMtalk why Aston Villa should break the bank to bring Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott to Villa Park this summer and beat Liverpool to a deal, while two stars have been told why they can enjoy a new lease of life under the new Reds boss at Anfield.

Bournemouth midfielder Scott may have missed out on the England squad this summer, but he is expected to be in high demand this summer as clubs higher up the food chain look to prise him away from the Vitality Stadium.

That’s after TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news that Scott has so far resisted the Cherries’ plans to tie him to a new deal and with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United among the sides considering an approach for his services.

However, a deal will not come cheap and Bournemouth, who are protected by the fact that he still has two years to run on his existing deal, have made it clear he will not be sold on the cheap, and any deal would cost his suitors in excess of £80m (€92.5m, $107m).

A move to bring Scott to Liverpool, where he would link back up with Iraola, would certainly make plenty of sense and would help the Basque tactician bring his high-octane football to Anfield.

Despite that, Collymore has implored Aston Villa to go out of their way and shatter their own transfer record to bring Scott in this summer as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

“As an Aston Villa fan, I would drive to Bournemouth, pick Alex Scott up, and drive him back to Villa Park,” Collymore exclusively told TEAMtalk in association with Betwright football betting.

“When you see modern footballers with their lateral movement, there are few players who can do what he does, especially getting out of tight spaces. There’s no doubt about his ability, and that was shown in his involvement with the England squad during the friendlies.

“He’ll continue to progress, and he’ll want to be involved in the Nations League in the autumn as well as the Euros in two years.

“If I was any of the top six or seven teams, I would want him in my team. However, it is slightly different when it comes to Arsenal and City, as he’d more likely be a squad player for them, but with Aston Villa being in the Champions League, I’d be shocked if they weren’t asking for him…”

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Despite Iraola’s obvious affection for the player, Collymore doubts whether FSG would sanction a move for the Bournemouth star.

“He’s definitely a Liverpool-type player, and they’d be a more attractive option than the other teams in the league. Whether he’d be on Liverpool’s radar, I’m not convinced. They’ve got lots of forwards and attacking-minded midfielders already,” Collymore said.

“But as an Aston Villa fan, if they can cobble the pennies together, I’d be more than happy to drive down to Bournemouth and pick him up on behalf of Unai Emery!”

Were Scott to sign for Liverpool, we asked Collymore which of either Alexis MacAllister or Ryan Gravenberch would be at risk of being sold.

However, the former striker is adamant both should stay and with the pair set to play important roles under Iraola next season.

“I wouldn’t let either of them go. I know for all Liverpool players it wasn’t a vintage season, but I think Alexis MacAllister has got energy and discipline, he gets forward into advanced positions and creates things and he’s a solid midfielder,” Collymore explained.

“Ryan Gravenberch does all the same things and weighs in with the odd goal as well, so I think if Alex Scott was to come in, he’d be an addition to the midfield and Andoni Iraola could look to sell elsewhere.”

Despite that, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool have made calls for a surprise midfielder signing, with an Arne Slot regular among those under threat.

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