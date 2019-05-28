Aston Villa rivalling relegated duo for £12m Liverpool winger

Newly promoted Aston Villa are ready to make a move for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent following their play-off victory, according to a report.

Kent has thrived in a breakout season on loan at Rangers, where he contributed six goals and nine assists from 42 matches under Steven Gerrard.

Rangers want to keep him in Scotland thanks to his impressive displays, but they may face a battle, as several English sides are also lining up.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have told Liverpool that they are willing to make a serious bid for Kent, as they look to supplement their squad following promotion. The Reds want around £12m for the 22-year-old, a fee which may freeze Rangers out of the race to sign him.

The report claims that relegated duo Huddersfield Town and Fulham are also interested in the winger, with Jurgen Klopp happy to let him move on.

Gerrard, however, remains hopeful of convincing Kent to stay north of the border, recently stating: “We’re doing everything we can. We’re speaking to Liverpool, we’re in touch with Ryan’s representatives, we’ve made an offer and we’re hopeful but there’s nothing to say on it to confirm it, but for our supporters what I can do is guarantee we’re doing everything we can to try and get him in.”

Kent – who is yet to make a Premier League appearance – is keen on a move, admitting he is tired of the routine of changing clubs each year.

“I want to kick-start my career somewhere now,” he said. “I am tired of changing clubs each year, I want to settle down somewhere.

“Liverpool have been good to me, but the enjoyment factor of going back there each year and doing well in pre-season and going back out on loan, it is a repetitive cycle.”