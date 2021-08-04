Aston Villa poised to seal Man Utd transfer as Solskjaer hedges his bets

Aston Villa are expected to secure a Man Utd transfer in the coming days, with the Red Devils’ actions suggesting they remain unsure over the player, per a report.

The key acquisitions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane may not be the last arrivals at Old Trafford this summer. However, signing two players who are practically a certainty to become regular starters has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decisions to make.

A recent report detailed no fewer than 10 current first-teamers who could depart to help fund a double splash.

One player named was centre-half Axel Tuanzebe who will fall further down the pecking order once Varane’s move is completed.

With Varane’s arrival the worst kept secret in football throughout July, Newcastle sensed an opportunity to strike for Tuanzebe.

But according to the Athletic, it is Dean Smith’s Villa that will instead land the 23-year-old.

Tuanzebe has prior connections with Villa after spending two loan stints with the club between 2018-19.

August 4 Transfer Chatter - Kane's transfer request, Chelsea's Lukaku confidence and Villa planning double swoop Harry Kane looks set to submit a transfer request from Spurs amid the training controversy, Chelsea growing in confidence over re-signing Romelu Lukaku and Aston Villa preparing a double loan swoop from the Premier League, all in today's transfer chatter.

And per the article, they are ‘close’ to bringing him back on loan for a third time. However, on this occasion, his temporary stay could ultimately lead to a permanent capture.

Tuanzebe has just 12 months remaining on his current deal with a club option for a further year.

The Athletic claim Man Utd will protect their investment by offering Tuanzebe another year that would run until 2023. The club’s option would then tie Tuanzebe down until the summer of 2024.

Tuanzebe – who has played just 29 times across all competitions in the last two years – is expected to agree to those terms.

Doing so would allow Man Utd to hedge their bets regarding the player. Should he impress at Villa Park, they would be able to bring Tuanzebe back into the fold without fear of him becoming an impending free agent.

But should they wish to sever ties permanently in a year’s time, his contract extension would strengthen their bargaining position and allow them to generate a larger fee for his services.

Where next for Man Utd’s exit-linked 10? Pogba, Martial, Lingard transfer chances rated

Man Utd lay out Pogba, PSG demands

Meanwhile, reports in France have claimed that Manchester United are demanding an increased transfer fee for Paul Pogba should he leave this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the likeliest suitors so far. Despite Real Madrid and Juventus holding an interest, the pair cannot afford the 28-year-old.

Earlier reports from the Daily Mirror said that United would demand £50million for Pogba. However, PSG only reportedly want to pay £45million.

According to the latest from Le Parisien, though, the Red Devils want at least £63million and would prefer closer to £85million.

PSG are reportedly ready to bid £42million, which would not tempt the Premier League giants into selling.

READ MORE: Man City to announce £100m Jack Grealish transfer today after Aston Villa fail with blockbuster contract