Aston Villa plot sensational £100m double deal for Arsenal, Tottenham targets

Aston Villa are aiming to complete a stunning £102million double transfer this summer for players wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as per reports.

Aston Villa have enjoyed a fantastic season, having won 20 of their 37 Premier League games so far and qualified for next season’s Champions League. Unai Emery’s side also went the furthest out of any English side in Europe this term, reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League before losing to Olympiacos.

Emery has done a fantastic job, as the club was 16th in the league when he first took over. The Spanish tactician has also been helped by Villa’s brilliant recruitment team.

New additions Pau Torres, Morgan Rogers and Moussa Diaby have all helped to take Villa to the next level this season.

The West Midlands outfit must now prepare for their first Champions League campaign since 1982-83, when the competition was called the European Cup.

In order to compete with Europe’s elite, Villa must continue their exciting project by signing some more top-class stars.

According to reports emerging from Spain, Villa’s club president Monchi hopes to bring in two Spanish talents in a sensational double deal worth €120m (£102m).

The first is Alex Baena, the 22-year-old attacker who plays for Emery’s former club Villarreal.

Aston Villa transfers: Emery could ruin Arsenal, Tottenham plans

Baena is a versatile player who mainly likes to operate in the No 10 role, though he can also play as a winger on either flank. The two-cap Spain international is something of an assist king, having registered five goals and 17 assists in 44 matches this season.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Tottenham are also big admirers of Baena. However, this is not putting Villa off and they are ready to press ahead in their chase for his signature.

Villarreal are fully aware of Baena’s worth and hope to pick up €60m (£51m) before letting him leave.

Another player who might move to Villa Park in a £51m deal is Nico Williams, who has long been touted for a link-up with Emery.

Williams is another player who is deadly in the final third, so it is easy to understand why Villa are chasing him. Indeed, the left winger has managed seven goals and 16 assists in 35 matches, helping Athletic Club win this season’s Copa del Rey – their first trophy in 40 years.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are big fans of Williams too and will try to bring him to England. However, Villa strongly feel that the Spanish connection of both Emery and Monchi can help them convince the 21-year-old that he should join their ranks.

In previous years, Villa would have struggled to sign players before Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea. But they now have the financial backing needed to offer similar transfer fees and wages.

Add to that the club’s incredible qualification for the Champions League, and it would be hard to bet against Villa completing this amazing double deal in the summer.

