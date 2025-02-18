Marcus Rashford has his heart set on an Aston Villa exit already

Aston Villa have been told they face an uphill task of signing Marcus Rashford this summer, with the Manchester United outcast reportedly setting his sights elsewhere.

Rashford swapped Ruben Amorim’s side for Unai Emery’s men on loan for the second half of the season earlier this month after being exiled at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has shown signs of promise since making the switch to Villa Park, with positive cameo displays against Ipswich Town and Tottenham in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

Villa have an option to buy the England international for £40 million (€48.2m, $50.4m) in the summer but former Brentford manager Martin Allen believes he will be eyeing a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

And Allen feels that such a transfer could be possible if the Man Utd academy product improves his attitude and becomes a key player for the Villans in the last few months of the campaign.

He told Villa News: “He’ll be looking at the opportunity to go and play for Barcelona, everybody would be. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the two clubs that every player wants to go and play for. Has he turned a corner? I don’t think so.

“I think he’s got a lot to prove after his departure from Manchester United and with some of the things the manager has said about his attitude. Until he buries that, he will want Emery to say that his attitude has been top-class.

“We can’t forget that he came on at halftime, he needs to be starting, scoring, and assisting, it’s a lot easier coming on at halftime. He’s got to start these games and continue to make a difference, that’s got to be continuous between now and the end of the season.”

DON’T MISS: Disaffected group’ of Man Utd stars losing faith in Amorim, with immediate ‘compromise’ the ‘only answer’

Rashford hoping for shop window effect

Despite playing just twice for Villa so far, Rashford is reportedly planning his next transfer, with a move abroad said to appeal to the forward.

Talks between the player’s representatives and Barca were held in January, with Rashford allegedly hopeful that turns into a summer move.

Indeed, the Catalan outfit’s sporting director, Deco, admitted there was interest in the United academy product but they are in no rush to sign him.

He said: “It’s true there was talk of Rashford – but we weren’t desperately looking for a player either.”

However, the Blaugrana’s much-publicised financial issues may stand in the way of a bid, something that is less of an issue for rivals Madrid.

AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund were interested in Rashford in January so a move there could eventuate. But his wages and sizeable transfer fee mean he will not be the easiest player to move on.

Man Utd transfer roundup: FC Porto star targeted, Sporting CP reunion

United are reportedly interested in signing FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, in case they fail with their efforts to recruit either of Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Incidentally, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkee have struggled in front of goal for the Red Devils this term and now they are turning their attention to Aghehowa.

Elsewhere, United head coach Amorim is keen to reunite with Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda and there is belief he could leave for a lot less than his £84m (€100m) release clause.

Reports suggest the Premier League giants are hopeful of forging an agreement of around £33m (€40m) for the 17-year-old.

Finally, Casemiro has made it clear he wants to stay at United for the foreseeable future, despite the club’s efforts to offload him.

How many goals will Joshua Zirkzee score in his first season at Man Utd?