Aston Villa sign defender after impressive loan spell last season
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has clinched his third summer signing as he prepares for life in the Premier League with the capture of Wolves defender Kortney Hause.
The 23-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Villa Park during the second half of last season, making 12 appearances to help the club win promotion via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.
A club statement said: “Aston Villa have taken up the option to permanently transfer Kortney Hause from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“The 23-year-old, who has represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 level, becomes the club’s third signing since winning promotion to the Premier League.”
Hause arrived at Villa in January and started 10 league games, although he was used only as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Derby at Wembley which secured their return to the top flight.
He began his career at Wycombe and headed for Wolves as an 18-year-old, making 80 appearances either side of a loan spell at Gillingham.
Hause joins Spanish midfielder Jota,formerly of city rivals Birmingham, and Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi, who also played a significant role on loan from Lille last season, with the pair having already signed on the dotted line.
Villa have also agreed a deal with Club Brugge, subject to work permit and international clearance, for 22-year-old Brazilian striker Wesley.