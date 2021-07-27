Leicester have registered interest alongside Aston Villa in the transfer hunt for Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey, a report claims.

Both clubs have already added exciting players to their attack in this summer’s window. The Foxes beat Liverpool to deadly striker Patson Daka. Meanwhile, Villa won a race with Arsenal for ex-Norwich man Emiliano Buendia. Nevertheless, the English duo see more room for improvement.

Villa have supposedly looked at Jamaica international Bailey to bolster their ranks further. The 23-year-old has scored 39 goals and 26 assists in 156 Leverkusen outings.

Previous reports have claimed that Villa sit on pole position for the attacker’s transfer. They have also reportedly had a bid knocked back.

While 90min now notes that Villa were the first to show interest in Bailey, though, Leicester have joined them.

Furthermore, Wolves, Southampton and Everton make it four of Villa’s Premier League rivals in the hunt.

The report adds that Leverkusen reportedly want more than £30million for Bailey. Villa, however, do not feel put off.

Instead, they have stepped up interest by opening further dialogue with the player’s club and representatives.

Regardless of where Bailey ends up, 90min reveals that Bailey feels that this summer is the right time to move on.

He moved to Leverkusen from Belgian club in Genk in 2017 and has given stellar service to the Bundesliga club. But with two years left on his contract, he is now seeking a new challenge.

That is, if Leverkusen can earn more than £30million for his sale.

Should Villa fail in their pursuit of Bailey, they could turn to Norwich’s Todd Cantwell.

Villa eye Argentine star’s transfer

As for other targets, reports elsewhere say that Villa have eyes on River Plate’s Julian Alvarez.

River Plate need to raise funds and Alvarez is one of the players they could sacrifice, despite his importance to them increasing.

Thanks to his higher market value and the fact he has admirers in Europe, they could sell him.