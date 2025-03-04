Marcus Rashford is doing all in his power to make the most of his fresh chance at Aston Villa, with a decision seemingly already reached on a permanent summer move and with a Villans star making clear his next big wish for the Manchester United loanee.

The 27-year-old was headline news throughout those long, dark winter months after a high-profile disagreement with recently-appointed Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, who decided to exclude the former Red Devils poster boy from his starting line-up. And amid question marks over his attitude and application coming to the surface, it became very clear that a parting of ways would be in the best interests of all concerned.

Where Rashford would end up was initially subject to plenty of speculation before, in the final days of the winter window, the 60-times capped England forward signed on loan with Aston Villa, with Unai Emery’s side also securing an option to sign the player on a permanent basis at the season’s end in a £40m deal.

Covering a minimum 70% of his colossal £325,000 a week wages, Rashford’s move to Villa Park immediately saw him installed as the club’s top earner – and by quite some margin. As a result, questions soon emerged over the wisdom of his signing and whether Aston Villa had dropped a major transfer blunder.

But six games into Villa spell, Rashford already has three assists to his name – all for his fellow new arrival, Marco Asensio – and two theories floated about both the player’s ego and suggestions he has no interest in working hard on the training ground have been emphatically crushed by Villa captain John McGinn.

“They come with a huge reputation. They are hungry and want to succeed, they work hard and that’s all you want as a teammate.

“There are no big egos. We haven’t seen that yet if there is. They have both fitted in well, Marco had a couple of goals at the weekend,” McGinn told the Birmingham Mail.

Such has been Rashford’s impact that a report last week stated that the player has already expressed a wish to make the move permanent in the summer. Furthermore, claims in multiple outlets also claim that feeling is reciprocated by his new Villa teammates, who feel the player is ready to return to his very best.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Rashford reaches decision on joining Aston Villa outright after Emery stuns Man Utd loanee

McGinn reveals his next big wish for Marcus Rashford

Part of the attraction at signing for Aston Villa was their ability to offer Champions League football and Emery’s side will hope to get the better of Belgian side Club Brugge to secure a place in the last eight of the competition.

Speaking in Belgium ahead of Tuesday evening’s first-leg last 16 showdown against Brugge, McGinn has also made clear his one big wish for Rashford is that he soon gets the goal his excellent play and attitude so far deserve.

With fellow January arrival Asensio grabbing four goals in six outings so far, the Spain winger has certainly grabbed the headlines and now McGinn hopes Rashford will be next off the mark.

“I’m hoping one of them falls to the feet of Rashford so he can get off the mark. Obviously, they are two brilliant players and delighted they are here.”

Villa boss Emery, also speaking at the same press conference, believes the addition of the two players can help take the club to the next level.

“We added players with experience in Europe and in this competition. Usually, they are players playing at the highest level who can help us a lot. The process they are doing, progressively adapting to us, is going well.”

Villa round-up: Keane advice for Rashford; Vlahovic next one in?

On the subject of Rashford, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has explained what the 27-year-old must add to his game amid claims a permanent summer switch is on the cards.

The tough-talking Irishman, who spent a short spell as Villa assistant manager in 2014, has also delivered some strong criticism for Ollie Watkins after rinsing the striker over his failed transfer to Arsenal back in January.

Meanwhile, with planning for the summer window already underway at Villa, our transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed the club’s president of football operations, Monchi, is ready to turn his attention towards Juventus striekr Dusan Vlahovic next, with the cost to prise the Serbian away from the Italian giants set to tempt Villa.

POLL: How many goals will Marcus Rashford score on loan at Villa?