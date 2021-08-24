Aston Villa star is ‘ideal solution’ for Roma role Mourinho is looking to fill

An Aston Villa midfielder would be an ‘ideal’ signing for Jose Mourinho at Roma, according to reports in Italy.

The Portuguese has attempted a raid on the Premier League ever since taking over at the Stadio Olimpico. He is a big admirer of Arsenal enforcer Granit Xhaka and attempted to take the Switzerland international to Serie A.

However, Roma could not agree on a transfer fee with the Gunners to get a deal over the line. Xhaka’s future will now be at the Emirates after he penned a new three-year deal.

One transfer Mourinho has managed to complete is Tammy Abraham from Chelsea. The English striker arrived for £34million, with Chelsea inserting a £68m buy-back clause in the deal.

Abraham received a standing ovation from the Roma fans after he won a penalty and registered two assists on his debut.

The latest Premier League star Mourinho looks set to target is Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa.

Italian outlet Il Messaggero (via Sport Witness) write that Roma are looking for a new central midfielder and Luiz fits the bill.

He would be the ‘ideal’ solution for Mourinho, partnering Bryan Cristante in the centre of the pitch.

Such a transfer would allow club captain Lorenzo Pellegrini to operate in a more attacking role.

This is not the first time Luiz has been linked with Roma. Back in June, it was reported that Mourinho was interested in him as an alternative to Xhaka.

However, Villa are unlikely to sell before the transfer window slams shut on August 31. They value Luiz at around €30m (£25m) and want to keep him in the West Midlands.

Il Messaggero state that the signing would be a ‘difficult operation’ for Roma to complete.

Luiz is a 23-year-old Brazilian who has been capped five times at international level. He came through the ranks with Vasco da Gama in his native Brazil before being snapped up by Manchester City four years ago.

He spent two seasons on loan at Girona in La Liga, where he made 46 appearances in all competitions.

Villa came calling in July 2019 and he was subsequently taken to the club for £15m.

Aston Villa in pole position to land Eredivise talent

The Villans are leading the race to sign Sparta Rotterdam midfielder Abdou Harroui.

The Netherlands U21 international recently entered the final 12 months of his contract. That means he is available for a cut-price fee this summer.

Having lost out on Emile Smith Rowe and James Ward-Prowse, Dean Smith might have finally found a new creative player to add to his ranks.

