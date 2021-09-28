Aston Villa starlet wanted by Man City as Guardiola plans for the future

Aston Villa will have to fend off Pep Guardiola and Man City for one of their prized assets, according to a report.

The West Midlands side have had a decent start to the Premier League campaign. They have responded to the opening day defeat to Watford by picking up ten points from five matches.

Their most recent game was a dramatic 1-0 triumph over Man Utd away from home. Centre-back Kourtney Hause gave them the lead in the 88th minute before Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty.

One player who has featured regularly this season is 20-year-old Jacob Ramsey.

The attacking midfielder is gradually making his mark on the team and looks set for an exciting future.

However, Aston Villa may now have to fight to keep the Englishman. Spanish outlet Fichajes report that Ramsey is attracting attention from Man City scouts.

His development over the last 18 months has impressed club officials. The youngster has gone from academy graduate to first-team regular, under the careful watch of manager Dean Smith.

Fichajes claim that Guardiola is a massive fan of Ramsey’s talent. He wants to bring the starlet to Manchester in a bid to secure the club’s long-term future.

But Aston Villa won’t be pushed around. They will request a large fee for the England U21 international due to his standing in the squad. He also has a long-term contract at Villa Park.

Man City have already targeted one Aston Villa player recently.

The reigning Premier League champions won the race for Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.

They parted with £100m to land the England international, a price tag which Villa thought would never be matched.

Grealish is now both City and Britain’s most expensive player of all time.

Tottenham eye Aston Villa forward

Fichajes report that Tottenham have set their sights on Villa goalscorer Ollie Watkins.

The 25-year-old adapted quickly to the top flight after joining the Villans in September 2020.

He notched 16 goals in 40 appearances in his debut season, including 14 in the Prem.

Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici supposedly wants Watkins to provide competition for Harry Kane.

