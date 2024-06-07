Aston Villa storm into race to sign Man Utd target as shocking new price-tag is revealed

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, although they face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

With Unai Emery’s side gearing up for Champions League football next season, the club will be keen to strengthen their options across the board.

Given the jam-packed fixture list that Aston Villa will be contending with next season, it makes sense that they are looking to add some much-needed depth to their squad.

The Villains have already verbally agreed with Luton Town to sign Ross Barkley and have also been linked with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Matteo Guendouzi.

Along with strengthening their midfield, Emery is also keen to boost their defensive options ahead of the next campaign.

Tyrone Mings missed the majority of 2023/24 with an ACL injury and the likes of Diego Carlos and Pau Torres also picked up knocks throughout the season.

According to L’Equipe, Aston Villa are the latest club to join the race to sign Todibo, who has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd throughout the summer.

Fabrizio Romano previously claimed that the French defender would be available for a fee of around £40m, although it’s now thought that Nice have lowered their original asking price.

As per L’Equipe, Todibo could be sold for as little as €25m (£21.3m) which would represent great value for any buying club.

READ MORE: Man Utd centre-back targets: Every option linked for a summer switch assessed

Todibo drops hint on next destination

While Man Utd have been heavily linked with a move for the French defender, their absence from the Champions League next season could hinder them from completing the deal.

Todibo has made it no secret that he wants to play at the top level both domestically and on the European stage. Given Aston Villa can offer him Champions League football next season, they could get one over on Erik ten Hag’s side.

“I want to win titles and play in the best European competitions,” the Nice defender told reporters last month.

“Those are my objectives. I’d also like to go to a club that will allow me to become better, to allow me to progress on an individual level. That’s what interests me.

“I am open to joining any league honestly. I watch more or less every league and each one could appeal to me. I’m not fixated in terms of what league to join.

“Could I flourish in the Premier League? Yeah, I think so and I think I could flourish in any league. Is there a possibility that my chances correspond best with the Premier League? There is a chance, yes.”

Along with Aston Villa and Man Utd, the likes of Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Tottenham have also been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old of late.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League club’s highest earners: Man City stars lead; Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal best-paid players revealed