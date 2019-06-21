Aston Villa tipped to beat Leeds to Wolves attacking target

Aston Villa have now emerged as favourites to land Wolves attacker Helder Costa from under the nose of Leeds.

The Portuguese winger fell out of favour last season, having played a major part in Wolves’ promotion back to the Premier League following his club record £13m switch from Benfica in January 2017.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a known admirer of the 25-year-old and had been looking to seal a season-long loan deal for Costa, however, the bookies have dropped Villa’s odds of signing the player from 10/1 to 6/4.

Costa had hinted at a move to Elland Road by following the club’s Instagram account, but the report in the Birmingham Mail claims that the versatile attacker looks more likely to head to Villa Park this summer.

The report adds that Costa is being viewed as a direct replacement for the released Albert Adomah, given his ability to play on either wing.

