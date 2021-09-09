Aston Villa told by insider why Ward-Prowse transfer was destined to fail

Southampton midfielder Oriel Romeu says that he had full confidence in James Ward-Prowse rejecting Aston Villa’s transfer advances.

The Midlands club made at least one summer bid for the Saints captain in a bid to respond to Jack Grealish’s exit. Indeed, their offer amounted to a reported £25million. The south coast club rejected that, though, having earlier insisted that they would not be selling their star man.

Despite talk of Villa making Ward-Prowse a second club-record arrival of the window, the player stayed put.

In fact, the 26-year-old signed a new contract last month to officially end speculation over his future – for now.

But speaking to Hampshire Live, his midfield companion Romeu outlined his belief in Ward-Prowse staying.

“If you want me to be honest, I never expected Prowsey to go anywhere,” the Spaniard said.

“He belongs to the club and the club belongs to him. It is the perfect relationship.

“He has been here since a kid and he improves his game still he’s, even as the leader.

“I knew about the rumours, I knew about the clubs that were linked but I just did not see that happening at all.”

Ward-Prowse made his first-team debut for Southampton in 2011. He then signed his first professional deal with the club in 2012.

Overall, he has racked up 326 outings and became the captain in June 2020.

Villa, meanwhile, replaced Grealish with Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey.

CEO Christian Purslow said after the England star’s departure for Manchester City that the three new signings held all the attributes Grealish did.

Villa man told journey over

Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Frederic Guilbert has played his last game for Villa.

The 26-year-old, originally signed from Caen in 2019, joined Strasbourg on a season-long loan.

Indeed, his game time came under threat last season when Matty Cash signed.

As such, Agbonlahor reckons his old side tried to sell Guilbert, but a key obstacle prevented a deal.

