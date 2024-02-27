Aston Villa told they’ll ‘have to sell players’ in the summer as Arsenal plot incredible £175m raid

Aston Villa will reportedly be ‘forced to sell several players this summer’ to come in line with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

PSR has become a topic of increased focus in the last few months after Everton were controversially deducted 10 points for a breach.

That deduction was reduced to six points on appeal, but the Toffees face a second charge and Nottingham Forest have also had one mounted against them.

Now, according to journalist Kieran Maguire, Aston Villa are facing ‘big losses’ and may have to part ways with some of their star players as a result.

“Aston Villa have invested significant sums and now face big losses,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“They have had the £100million Jack Grealish sale to Manchester City as a get-out-of-jail-free card for three seasons. But that expires on 30 June 2024 and so will no longer be accounted for.

“They do have some desirable playing assets so it’s now a case of acting smart. But they will probably have to sell to buy in the upcoming summer window.”

Watkins, Luiz eyed by Arsenal amid Villa’s PSR concerns

As stated by Maguire, Aston Villa have some superstars in their ranks who are being chased by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Ollie Watkins, for example, is thought to be a key target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta plans to bring in a new prolific striker in the summer.

The England international has been on fire this season, netting 14 goals in 26 Premier League appearances this term, firing his team to fourth in the table.

This makes Watkins the PL’s joint third-highest scorer. If he could replicate that form for the Gunners, he could be a game changing addition for them.

Reports suggest that Aston Villa would consider offers in the region of £75m for the 28-year-old talisman, but that price tag may increase if he keeps banging in the goals.

Watkins isn’t the only Villains star Arsenal have their eye on, though. It’s no secret that Arteta is also looking to sign a new midfielder and Douglas Luiz is one of his main targets.

Like Watkins, Luiz has been one of Aston Villa’s most important players in their fine season, scoring nine goals and making nine assists in 25 league appearances.

Arsenal’s interest in Luiz – who is reportedly valued at around £100m – is unlikely to go away any time soon so if he becomes available in the summer, they will be ready to swoop in.

