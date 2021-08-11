Aston Villa, Tottenham among Prem trio embroiled in transfer stand-off

Aston Villa, Tottenham and Everton are involved in a three-way stand-off over a Serie A winger seeking a fresh challenge this summer, per a report.

Throughout the summer, Lazio winger Joaquin Correa has been heavily tipped to seek pastures new in the Premier League. The Argentina international, 26, is understood to be eyeing a new challenge this window.

Correa has operated at almost one goal every three matches in Serie A over the last two seasons. And at 26, his best years could yet lay ahead.

Various reports in the Italian media have put Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa in the frame. However, according to Sport Witness, none of the trio appear prepared to blink first.

Citing Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, it’s relayed the player’s agent has thus far failed to generate concrete interest despite continued speculation.

Lazio’s valuation of Correa may be the barrier preventing an official bid from being lodged.

They are believed to be have ‘been asking for €40m’, but ‘everyone is convinced’ that a bid of around €30m-plus-bonuses could twist their arm.

A sum as low as €25m is even speculated to be capable of sealing a deal as the window wears on.

August 11 Transfer Chatter - Kane U-Turn, Martial refusal and Abraham race hotting up Harry Kane could make a sensational U-turn and sign a new Spurs deal, Manchester United refusing Martial approaches and Arsenal and Roma locked in a. race for Tammy Abraham, all in today's transfer chatter.

Lazio are understood to be patiently awaiting a firm offer and would be open to doing business.

But as yet, the answer to the newspaper’s headline “Who makes the offer?” appears to be no one.

Villa open talks for Ligue 1 destroyer

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have reportedly begun discussions over a summer swoop for Lens defensive midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

According to Goal, Villa have already made contact with the player’s representatives but they are yet to submit a formal bid.

Lens are reportedly chasing a fee of around €15million (£12.7m) for the player, a figure that won’t cause an issue for Villa. Doucoure is highly regarded in France. He would likely compete with Douglas Luiz for the starting spot, if he does sign.

Villa are flush with cash after Jack Grealish completed a £100m switch to Manchester City. However, Dean Smith is determined to spend that money wisely.

So far they have brought in Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Danny Ings, Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe. More are expected to follow as Villa look to improve on their 11th-placed finish from last season.

READ MORE: Grealish exit among many reasons pundit tips Villa push for Europe