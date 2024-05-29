Aston Villa transfer: Date of enormous Chelsea raid revealed, with Pochettino decision aiding Emery

Aston Villa are looking to take advantage of Chelsea's perceived need to sell Conor Gallagher, which contributed to Mauricio Pochettino's exit from the club

Reports that the Blues are looking to get rid of Gallagher in the summer have been swirling for some time. TEAMtalk sources revealed in February that Pochettino was disappointed with the board for their stance on letting the midfielder go.

That disappointment can only have grown amid reports that it has stayed the same approaching the summer, given his form through to the end of the season.

Indeed, Gallagher had by far the best season of his career, bagging seven goals and nine assists in all competitions, shining in a Chelsea side which underwhelmed for large periods.

While his form helped the Blues from mid-table mediocrity to a sixth-placed finish by the end of the season, it was not enough to save Pochettino’s job.

It’s reported that Gallagher is one of the reasons Pochettino is no longer at the helm at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder was clearly a favourite of the manager, who handed him the captain’s armband for a large portion of the season, and the Independent states the Argentine was not willing to sell him, and that contributed to the mutual agreement for him to leave.

It seems as if without Pochettino standing in the way, Chelsea are still likely to let Gallagher go.

Aston Villa looking to take advantage

The reasons for that are pretty clear – the club needs to balance the books, and selling homegrown players who count for pure profit is one of the best ways to ensure things get sorted before the deadline for accounts to be sent.

That’s on June 30, and the Independent has revealed Aston Villa are looking to capitalise on Chelsea’s financial situation before then.

It was reported recently that the Villans were looking to secure the ambitious snare of Gallagher.

He would surely help them in the Champions League given his recent form and experience playing with top players in London.

And according to the report, Villa are hoping they can force Chelsea’s hand soon given they may well have to sell before the deadline on June 30.

Emery can benefit from Gallagher

Unai Emery is said to feel that Gallagher can suit his side’s approach.

He would no doubt add a lot of quality to a side already on the up, finishing fourth in the Premier League after coming seventh last season.

There is a reason that Pochettino didn’t want to lose the midfielder, and he and Emery seem to be on the same page about his qualities.

