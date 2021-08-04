Aston Villa have secured the signature of Southampton ace Danny Ings to make it two high-profile signings on the same day.

Though the seemingly imminent exit of Jack Grealish will be a difficult pill to swallow for some fans, Villa have done their level best to change the mood. Dean Smith’s side were understood to be targeting a move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse. However, they have sprung a surprise by signing fellow Saint Ings.

The 29-year-old former England international has agreed a three-year contract at Villa Park and he arrives on the same day Aston Villa announced the signing of forward Leon Bailey on a deal running until 2025.

Though the amount paid was cited as ‘undisclosed’, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth suggested the figure is around the £25m mark with a further £5m in add-ons.

Villa boss Dean Smith said of Ings on the club’s website: “Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played.

“He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team.

“I am delighted to welcome Danny to our great club.”

Ings, who scored 13 goals for Saints last season, joins fellow summer recruits Bailey, Emi Buendia and Ashley Young at Villa Park.

Earlier in the day, Jamaica forward Bailey completed a move from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of around £30million.

Grealish to Man City due any time

Meanwhile, Manchester City will complete a £100m transfer deal for Jack Grealish imminently, claims a report.

The England star has been guarded about his future, but the Daily Mail report the British record transfer will go through with Villa star Grealish due in Manchester to sign his contract.

England star Grealish is understood to have held discussions with Villa’s sporting director Johan Lange and made it clear it was time for him to move on.

The Daily Star reported earlier this week that City needed the attacker to tell his beloved club that he wanted to leave this summer.

Villa had offered him a second contract extension in two years. The club were willing ‘smash their pay ceiling’ to keep him, with a £200,000 per week deal.

Grealish though is believed to have chatted to Lange, Dean Smith and owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris to finalise his exit.

The 25-year-old will now get the chance to play on the Champions League stage and cement himself into the plans of England boss Gareth Southgate.

