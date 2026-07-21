Aston Villa interest in £105m Chelsea duo confirmed as Unai Emery plays ace card

Aston Villa hold interest in both Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea, but they are only expected to sign one of those stars this summer, a report has revealed.

It has already been a busy summer transfer window for Aston Villa, as they have sold Youri Tielemans, Donyell Malen, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Louie Barry while also bringing in Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes. Newcastle United had reached an agreement with Freiburg for Manzambi, only for Villa to hijack the deal and complete a club-record €70million (£59.5m) transfer of their own.

Villa have also paid Wolverhampton Wanderers £34m plus £4m in potential add-ons for Gomes, who will help to replace new Manchester United signing Tielemans.

There will be more business at Villa Park, as Morgan Rogers is set to join Chelsea for a huge £117m. Arsenal had been aiming to land the England star, but Chelsea thundered in and blew their London rivals out of the water.

Unai Emery’s side are stepping up their hunt for attacking reinforcements as they prepare to finalise Rogers’ sale.

According to The Athletic, Rogers’ switch to Chelsea ‘could have significant ripple effects on the wider market’.

Manzambi is ‘regarded as a direct replacement for Rogers’, but Villa are also searching for ‘a fast winger who could run beyond opposition defences’ as well as a new centre-forward.

West Ham United’s Cryscensio Summerville and Ibrahim Mbaye of Paris Saint-Germain are the ‘leading targets’ for the winger position, with Chelsea’s Garnacho another option being considered.

Separate reports have revealed that one of the reasons Villa were hoping to sell Rogers to Chelsea rather than Arsenal was to give them an advantage in discussions for targets such as Garnacho and Jackson.

This strategy could put Villa in pole position for either player. They have ‘held talks’ over the potential signing of Garnacho and ‘recently explored’ a possible move for Jackson.

We revealed on Sunday that Villa are keen on both Chelsea players, and our information has now been confirmed by The Athletic.

However, The Athletic report that Villa are only likely to sign one of Garnacho or Jackson, rather than both of them.

As things stand, it is most likely Villa will bid for Summerville or Mbaye while also advancing talks for Jackson.

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Aston Villa eyeing Garnacho, Jackson

Roma hold interest in both Garnacho and Summerville, but Villa have the financial power to scupper their transfer plans.

With regards to Jackson, the report states that Emery is ‘a long-standing admirer since they worked together at Villarreal’. The Villans enquired about Jackson’s situation last summer and have reignited their interest in recent months.

The 25-year-old has returned to Chelsea as he did not make enough appearances for Bayern to sign him permanently for £56m.

Chelsea hope to receive £60m for Jackson this summer and have set Garnacho’s price tag at £45m.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has explained why Chelsea’s signing of Rogers is a major mistake.

Plus, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Arsenal are hijacking a £55m Chelsea move after missing out on Rogers.