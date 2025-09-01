Aston Villa confident they’ll keep £80m star as Tottenham change targets – sources

Aston Villa feel they have successfully deterred rival clubs including Tottenham Hotspur from making a late bid for star player Morgan Rogers, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Tottenham were strongly considering making a move for the 23-year-old, who has also been admired by Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks. But Villa’s refusal to show any flexibility on their £80million-plus valuation has forced Spurs into second thoughts over whether to formalise their interest.

Instead, Tottenham switched focus last night amid a potential move for Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, who is keen on returning to the Premier League.

Spurs are pondering an offer but have not committed while they also weigh up other ideas for the attack.

Spurs have been given the green light to sign Lookman by Atalanta, while sources have confirmed the two other forwards they are considering.

Villa’s stance on Rogers has been unrelenting all summer. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Midlands club always believed their determination would ultimately put off suitors, and there is now a feeling internally that they have held firm enough to keep the forward.

Rogers is viewed as a cornerstone of Villa’s project, with market projections placing his value between £80-100m.

While the club were wary of one final test of their resolve in the closing hours of the window, the expectation is now that he will remain at Villa Park beyond deadline day.

Villa are protected by Rogers’ contract, which runs for another five years.

DON’T MISS 🚨 Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day latest as Liverpool agree Isak signing; Sancho move finalised

Clubs forced to move on from Morgan Rogers

Chelsea have long been fans of the six-cap England international but have since signed Joao Pedro and agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for Facundo Buonanotte instead.

Spurs have already brought in Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, beating Chelsea to his capture, while Arsenal won the race for Eberechi Eze.

Villa believe they will be successful in keeping Rogers, but the future of goalkeeper Emi Martinez is very uncertain.

Martinez has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is keen to become their new No 1.

United are in active talks for both the Argentine World Cup winner and Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens.

United’s potential signing of Martinez is separate to Jadon Sancho, who is poised to join Villa on a season-long loan.

More Tottenham transfer news: Another Leipzig raid; Liverpool link

👉 Tottenham target spectacular double raid on Leipzig as electric forward tipped to follow Simons deal

👉 Tottenham explode into race to sign Liverpool star in shock late-window strike

QUIZ: Who joined Villa first?