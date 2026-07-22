Aston Villa push to sign €30m German star before Bournemouth

SC Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu is poised to depart the Bundesliga club this summer, with Aston Villa pushing and AFC Bournemouth emerging as another frontrunner in a Premier League battle for his signature, we can confirm.

The 24-year-old German international, who helped Freiburg reach last season’s Europa League final, has made it clear he wants a move to England. Sources indicate he has already rejected approaches from newly promoted sides Hull City and Coventry City, preferring a more established top-flight destination.

His contract at the Europa Park Stadium runs until 2027, yet Freiburg have already recruited a replacement in Mio Backhaus from Werder Bremen, signalling they are prepared to cash in.

Aston Villa are understood to be monitoring the situation closely and have made contact as they look for solid backup for Emi Martinez.

Unai Emery’s side have been linked with Atubolu for several weeks, and fresh information suggests talks are intensifying.

Bournemouth, under German coach Marco Rose, are also strongly interested and are viewed as genuine contenders alongside Villa.

Italian side Inter Milan and Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt have also been mentioned in connection with the shot-stopper.

Atubolu’s preference for the Premier League is clear, but Inter are a side who stand a chance.

Valued between €25-30million (£21-26m), Atubolu has long been regarded as one of Germany’s most promising young goalkeepers.

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Earlier links to clubs such as AC Milan, Juventus and Newcastle United have cooled, with the player holding out for the right opportunity in England.

Sources say he will not jump for the wrong move.

As the summer transfer window continues, attention will focus on whether Villa or Bournemouth can secure a deal before the deadline.

For Atubolu, a move would represent the next step in a career that has already seen him become a regular in the Bundesliga and earn senior international recognition.

Freiburg, meanwhile, will look to finalise his exit swiftly. German sources are expecting him to leave in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has detailed Emery’s stance on Villa bringing in Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea.