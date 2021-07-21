Aston Villa transfer talks ‘advanced’ over playmaker ripe for the picking

A Premier League playmaker is in ‘advanced talks’ over an Aston Villa transfer, with his current situation lending itself perfectly to a summer raid, per a report.

The summer at Aston Villa will largely be defined by what decision is made over the future of Jack Grealish. The 25-year-old is widely recognised to be one of the most threatening attackers in the league and showcased on the international stage just how difficult he is to stop.

Man City have been linked with a blockbuster move that would likely venture into nine-figure territory.

Villa are predictably reluctant to sell, but their resolve will be stretched if a firm offer of that size is made.

Regardless, the club have already begun to bolster their forward ranks after completing the acquisition of ex-Norwich stalwart, Emiliano Buendia.

Now, per Football Insider, Dean Smith’s side could do business with the Canaries once more.

They report that Norwich playmaker Todd Cantwell is in ‘advanced talks’ over a Villa transfer.

The 23-year-old was a key component in Daniel Farke’s side that achieved promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

That may have been his last act in yellow and green, however, with negotiations with Villa described as ‘progressing well’.

Cantwell will likely not come cheap, though the figure he will command may not be as big as first thought.

That stems primarily from his current contract situation that only has 12 months remaining. Furthermore, the article claims Cantwell has thus far refused to pen fresh terms.

A summer exit could therefore be in Norwich’s best interest to avoid losing him for free next summer. Villa will certainly be hoping the Canaries take that view.

Villa haunting Arsenal over forward transfer

Meanwhile, lightning could strike twice in the same summer after Aston Villa have overtaken Arsenal in the pursuit of a lethal Bundesliga winger, per a report.

Villa and Arsenal were at loggerheads earlier in the window over their shared interest in signing Emiliano Buendia. The Gunners were thought to be nearing a deal before Dean Smith’s side pulled off the coup. Now, per online outlet Football Insider, a similar scenario could be about to unfold once again.

They report that Villa are now ‘in the driving seat’ to land Arsenal target, Leon Bailey.

Mikel Arteta is described as being ‘keen’ to add Bailey to his forward ranks. Though he may be denied the opportunity despite Arsenal having already ‘made contact’ over a move.

Instead, Villa are declared to be in talks over a permanent move that could knock Arsenal out of contention.

