Aston Villa in shock move for Crystal Palace star, as Man Utd win race for top Eagles talent

Aston Villa have reportedly initiated surprise talks with Crystal Palace as they look to sign striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Manchester United are poised to land an exciting starlet from Oliver Glasner’s side.

Mateta spent time at the likes of Lyon, Le Havre and Mainz before arriving in the Premier League in January 2021. Crystal Palace paid Mainz an initial €3million for Mateta, and the deal subsequently became permanent in January 2022 for an extra €15m.

The centre-forward’s stock rose significantly last term, as he notched a very impressive 19 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

That included a sensational end to the campaign, as Mateta managed 13 goals in his final 13 Premier League matches.

Mateta’s form has seen him linked with a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain, as the French giants revamp their attack in the aftermath of Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid.

But PSG are now looking at different targets, and this has allowed other clubs to get involved in the transfer hunt.

According to the Evening Standard, Aston Villa have launched a shock enquiry to see if they can snare 27-year-old Mateta this summer.

Palace were open to offers for Mateta during the January transfer window, prior to his stunning form, but that stance has since changed. The Eagles have rebuffed Villa’s approach as they want him to continue shining under Glasner during the 2024-25 campaign.

Aston Villa transfers: Monchi pursues Mateta

Villa are not the only side interested in Mateta, as Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Torino have all ‘registered interest’ in him too, the report claims.

Palace feel they are in a relatively strong position, as Mateta’s current contract runs until June 2026. But the Eagles have yet to convince the Frenchman on a new deal, and his head could start to turn.

Plus, Villa in particular have the money to launch a major bid for Mateta and get Palace thinking about a possible sale.

Villa already have Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran and Cameron Archer as strikers in their squad. But Villa chiefs Unai Emery and Monchi are on the hunt for a new striker who can provide competition and cover for Watkins amid uncertainty over Duran’s future at the club.

Duran had been the subject of interest from West Ham United, though that transfer appears to have stalled.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have swooped in and beaten several major clubs to the capture of Samuel Lusale, the electric winger who has built up a great reputation in Palace’s academy.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are just some of the other teams who have attempted to convince Lusale on a move, but Man Utd have won the battle.

Under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, Man Utd are attempting to land some of the best young talents around and 16-year-old Lusale fits right into that bracket.

The Slovakia youth international will soon sign his first Man Utd contract and join the club’s youth ranks before attempting to get into the senior squad at some stage in the future.

Lusale is not the only wonderkid Man Utd are expected to sign, as they have also raided Arsenal for deadly centre-forward Chido Obi-Martin.

