Aston Villa unveil new signing captured from rivals West Brom

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of midfielder Finn Azaz, snatching him from West Midlands rivals West Brom.

The club announced the signing of the 20-year-old on Monday night. He seals a loan move to League Two Newport County straight away.

The Birmingham-born youngster enjoyed last season at Cheltenham Town on loan. He made 44 appearances for the League Two champions in all competitions, scoring three times and assisting a further two.

The Englishman had been at West Brom since the age of nine. He played 51 Premier League 2 matches for the club, scoring and assisting four goals apiece.

Villa academy manager Mark Harrison told the club’s official website: “Finn is a clever, creative, technically astute, attack-minded player, who had a successful loan at Cheltenham last year.

“When we were made aware he was available on a free transfer and discussing possible moves to other clubs, we decided to pursue his signature and we are delighted that he has signed for us.