Aston Villa unveil new signing captured from rivals West Brom
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of midfielder Finn Azaz, snatching him from West Midlands rivals West Brom.
The club announced the signing of the 20-year-old on Monday night. He seals a loan move to League Two Newport County straight away.
The Birmingham-born youngster enjoyed last season at Cheltenham Town on loan. He made 44 appearances for the League Two champions in all competitions, scoring three times and assisting a further two.
The Englishman had been at West Brom since the age of nine. He played 51 Premier League 2 matches for the club, scoring and assisting four goals apiece.
Villa academy manager Mark Harrison told the club’s official website: “Finn is a clever, creative, technically astute, attack-minded player, who had a successful loan at Cheltenham last year.
July 26 Transfer Chatter - Koulibaly a wanted man, Dortmund beat Liverpool to forward and Lacazette out?
Kalidou Koulibaly is the subject of interest from three clubs, Borussia Dortmund beat Liverpool to Dutch for forward and Alexandre Lacazette is available, all in today's transfer chatter.
“With his loan to Newport he will be able to continue his development under the watchful eye of Adam Henshall and Mile Jedinak, who are overseeing our loan strategy and will provide feedback to the first-team coaching staff.”
Man City have fresh ‘rivals’ for Jack Grealish as transfer saga sets new course
Fabrizio Romano acknowledges Azaz transfer
The move was noted by famed football journalist Fabrizio Romano while on his Twitch live stream.
The Italian, who is well-known for his accuracy with transfers, said: “We have an Aston Villa announcement. I was looking at Jack Grealish but it is not about him.
“It’s Finn Azaz, a 20-year-old player from West Brom, and he’s signed on loan to Newport County.”
Azaz follows in the footsteps of England under-15 international Tristan Rowe, who also recently swapped the Hawthornes for Villa Park.