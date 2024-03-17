Aston Villa, West Ham fighting with Bundesliga giants to sign explosive forward with €80m exit clause

Pedro Goncalves is being chased by Villa and West Ham

Aston Villa and West Ham are reportedly building ‘detailed reports’ on Sporting attacker Pedro Goncalves ahead of a potential summer transfer window swoop.

Unai Emery and David Moyes are both expected be on the hunt for a new forward come the end of the season, with Villa looking for more competition for Ollie Watkins while the Hammers want a long-term successor for Michail Antonio.

And now Portuguese outlet A Bola states that both clubs are ‘eyeing’ Goncalves alongside current Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The report states that Goncalves is enjoying another outstanding campaign for the Portuguese side and has plenty of eyes on him as a result.

Leverkusen have already tried and failed with their won efforts to land the striker after having a €30m move for him in the summer swiftly rebuffed by Sporting.

However, Goncalves remains in their sights and Leverkusen have refused to give up on the addition of a player who has an €80m release clause.

And while Sporting are not expecting to fetch anything like that figure, they will negotiate from €40m instead, a figure that Leverkusen are already considering negotiating for.

But they are not the only club ready to bid for the Portugal international as Villa and West Ham ‘continue to prepare detailed reports’ as they ready proposals to Sporting.

It’s unclear at this stage though whether either Premier League side are willing to pay anything like the €40m that is being mooted for a player who has played almost exclusively in Portugal.

Goncalves has notched 71 goals in 164 appearances for Sporting and also been capped twice by Portugal.

Although he can play through the middle, he is arguably better as a winger or a No.10.

READ MORE: Arsenal told Premier League rivals are under ‘no pressure’ to sell dream Arteta signing this summer