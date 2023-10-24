Aston Villa, West Ham on red alert as Real Madrid name their price for silky attacker Ancelotti will sell

Aston Villa and West Ham United have reportedly been told what they must pay to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old returned to Real Madrid in the summer after spending the last three years on loan with AC Milan, but he has struggled for minutes at the Bernabeu.

Diaz established himself as a key player for the Serie A side. There, he made a total of 124 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and making 15 assists.

However, after returning to Real Madrid, the Spaniard finds himself behind the likes of Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in the pecking order. As a result, Diaz has started just one LaLiga game this season.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Diaz will look to leave Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti does not give him more playing time and he would be open to joining a Premier League club.

Aston Villa and West Ham are both interested in the attacking midfielder, so we could potentially see the two Premier League rivals battle for his signature.

Aston Villa, West Ham learn Diaz price tag

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Real Madrid would be ‘happy’ to sell Diaz for just €20m (approx. £17.4m) at the end of the season, which will come as a boost to Aston Villa and West Ham.

The report suggests that Diaz will definitely leave if he continues to sit on the bench for the remainder of the campaign. Barring any injuries to members of the Real Madrid starting XI, that seems likely.

Aston Villa have made some impressive signings already this season, bringing in the likes of Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres, who have already had a positive impact on Unai Emery’s team, who currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Diaz could provide cover in the attacking midfield position, and given his experience at the highest level, could help Aston Villa solidify their spot in the top six.

As for West Ham, they have also made some excellent additions, signing Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and several others this term.

David Moyes is keen on bolstering his squad further in the January window, however, and reports suggest that he is keen on Diaz.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa or West Ham are willing to match Diaz’s £17.4m valuation.

