Aston Villa, Wolves given ultimatum over proposed swoop for highly rated Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona have reportedly revealed the only condition they will allow midfielder Nico Gonzalez to join either Aston Villa or Wolves this summer.

Recent reports suggest that the 21-year-old has emerged as a target for Premier League clubs, with Barca keen to offload the young talent to gain some regular first-team experience.

Indeed his agent, Jorge Mendes, is known to be looking for a new club and has contacted both Villa and Wolves over a potential move.

And a fresh report from AS on Sunday has revealed Barcelona’s firm plans for the player, although it’s not all good news for the Midlands duo.

They state that the chances of Gonzalez moving this summer are very strong, with the player being pushed firmly towards a Nou Camp exit.

However, despite the fact that Xavi is happy to see the midfielder leave, AS adds Barca are only considering a loan exit at this stage and not a permanent one.

To that end, the best Villa and Wolves can hope for is a temporary switch for a young player who is highly regarded in Spain.

Frustration for Emery, Lopetegui

That news will no doubt frustrate Villa boss Unai Emery and his Wolves counterpart Julen Lopetegui, who were both chasing a permanent transfer.

The idea of just developing a player for another club for a year does not always sit well with some managers. To that end, both clubs may decide to pull out of the race for his signature.

It’s now just a matter of whether Emery or Lopetegui decide whether the player can impact their relevant teams enough in one season to warrant following up their initial interest.

Villa and Wolves open up their respective Premier League seasons with games against Newcastle and Manchester United.

