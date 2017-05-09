Astonishing details of Zlatan & Pogba’s Man Utd deals revealed

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the best-paid player in the history of the Premier League, while Paul Pogba is owed a massive loyalty bonus for each year he stays at Manchester United, according to a report.

The figures have been divulged in Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football and claim to show the huge salaries Manchester United have agreed with the duo.

Ibrahimovic was in brilliant form for United, having scored 28 goals in all competitions, before injury ruled him out for the season.

Pogba’s form, meanwhile, has been up and down, with the world’s most expensive footballer struggling to always hit the heights during his first year back at Old Trafford following his £89million return from Juventus.

And now the true cost of bringing both players to the club can be revealed via Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, published following research by Der Spiegel journalists Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger.

As well as landing £2.86m in goal bonuses, Ibrahimovic is understood to be earning £367,640 a week – the highest in Premier League history – following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Pogba earns £165,588 a week, which is a basic wage of £8.61m a year and he will start to receive a £3.4m loyalty payment each year from next year.

The Frenchman will be hoping the Red Devils can win the Europa League this season with his wages set to go up by £1.875m a year if they can lift the trophy.

It was also revealed that Mino Raiola will scoop a staggering £41million for his role in bringing Pogba to United from Juventus last summer.