Astonishing Man Utd move for Tottenham star gets first green light as Postecoglou considers triple exit

A mind-blowing transfer involving Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur appears to be closer than first thought, as the North London club are reportedly ready to sanction a player’s exit this month.

Man Utd and Tottenham have already completed one surprise transfer this season, as Sergio Reguilon moved to Old Trafford on a season-long in September. The left-back provided cover for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia while they were out injured and made 12 appearances for Man Utd, with nine of those coming in the Premier League.

However, Reguilon returned to Tottenham on January 2, as Man Utd opted to activate a break clause in the transfer. The six-cap Spain international is now in talks to join Brentford on a six-month loan, as he looks to ‘put himself in the shop window’ for a major summer move.

Incredibly, a second Spurs man could follow in Reguilon’s footsteps by becoming part of Erik ten Hag’s squad. On January 6, it emerged that the ‘open channel’ between Spurs and Man Utd could see Ryan Sessegnon complete a shock January switch.

Football Insider have now provided an update on the situation. It is claimed that Sessegnon is among three players Spurs are ready to loan out this month.

Therefore, Man Utd have one less hurdle to clear to sign the former England U21 international, as Spurs are ready to let him leave.

Should Man Utd truly want to add Sessegnon to their squad, then they must now begin preliminary talks to see if Spurs are happy to strengthen one of their ‘Big Six’ rivals with his move.

The 23-year-old is versatile as he can operate either as a left-back or further forward as a left midfielder. This means he would bolster a couple of positions for Man Utd.

Man Utd could complete surprise Tottenham swoop

However, the transfer would still be a big shock given the fact that Sessegnon has been recovering from a hamstring problem for most of the season and has played just once. The wide man returned to action in the recent 1-0 FA Cup win over Burnley, though he was left out of the squad for the 2-2 draw between Man Utd and Spurs on Sunday.

In addition to Spurs considering Sessegnon and Reguilon’s departures, Bryan Gil is another player who could leave the club on loan in the next few weeks.

Postecoglou was recently tipped to keep the winger on board after Fiorentina dropped their interest in him. But it seems the manager has now completed a U-turn and is happy to rely on other players such as Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner out wide.

Spurs’ decision will be music to the ears of Real Sociedad, as they have recently set their sights on Gil.

