Atalanta alert suitors after revealing when £25m star can leave

Atalanta have reportedly told Franck Kessie he will not be sold this month – but will allow him to leave for the right price in the summer.

The powerful midfielder has drawn comparisons with Yaya Toure and has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City – however, it is believed both PSG and Chelsea are favourites to land the Ivorian.

And with Kessie returning to Italy following the Ivory Coast’s elimination from the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday, Sky Sport Italia as reported by calciomercato reports that Atalanta have informed the midfielder’s agent that his sale will only be sanctioned in the summer.

The 20-year-old has is one of the hottest names of the January window and it is claimed Blues boss Antonio Conte has already seen a £20million approach for Kessie rejected by the Bergamo club.

A virtual unknown in August, Kessie’s performances in Serie A have thrust him into the spotlight as Atalanta continues to defy the odds and push for a European place next season. With another highly-rated midfielder, Roberto Gagliardini, having departed for Inter, La Dea does not want to lose another of their stars before the end of the current campaign.

When Atalanta do eventually sell, the fee for the midfielder is expected to fetch nearer the £25million mark.