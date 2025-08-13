Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz and Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, with an Atalanta badge

Atalanta are prioritising a move for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz this summer, TEAMtalk understands, while Newcastle target Jean-Philippe Mateta remains on their radar.

The Italian club are determined to sign a new striker before the transfer window slams shut, and Muniz remains their top target, with club-to-club negotiations ongoing.

We understand that there is a gap in valuations between Atalanta and Fulham, however. Fulham value the 24-year-old at €50million (£43.2m / $58.6m), while Atalanta have offered €40million (£34.6m / $46.9m).

Talks are ongoing, and a compromise could be reached if Atalanta submits an improved bid of €45million (£38.9m / $52.6m), with Muniz very keen to complete the move.

Atalanta have a plan B in mind should they miss out on Muniz. If they fail to reach an agreement for the Fulham star, they are ready to return for Crystal Palace striker Mateta.

Atalanta have already seen one offer for Mateta worth €35million (£30.3m / $41m) offer rejected by Crystal Palace at the end of July.

The Serie A side could face competition from Newcastle for Mateta, however, with the Magpies still on the lookout for a new striker amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak…

FULL BREAKDOWN All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Atalanta remain interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta

On Sunday, Atalanta’s board was at Wembley to watch Palace beat Liverpool in the Community Shield on penalties, after a 2-2 draw.

Mateta scored in the game and put in a good all-round performance, adding to the interest on Atalanta’s side.

We understand that Atalanta could submit a new bid for Mateta if they fail to sign Muniz, after they saw an offer of €35million (£30.3m / $41m) rejected by Palace at the end of July.

However, Newcastle are also keeping tabs on Mateta’s situation as their top talisman Isak continues to try and force through a move to Liverpool, with Isak reportedly refusing to play for the Magpies again.

Palace want to keep Mateta, and have increased their price tag to around €45million (£38.9m / $52.8m) amid the growing competition.

The coming days could prove decisive, with Atalanta balancing their main target Muniz and keeping Mateta as a strong alternative.

Newcastle, meanwhile, remain interested in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa along with Mateta, and could sign two new strikers if Isak is sold, following the departure of Callum Wilson.

DON’T MISS 🤑 The 10 biggest Serie A signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

IN FOCUS: Rodrigo Muniz vs Jean-Philippe Mateta, 2024/25