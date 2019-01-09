Athletic Bilbao chief lists key Man Utd midfielder among top targets

The director of football of La Liga strugglers Athletic Bilbao has confirmed that the club are interested in re-signing Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

In an interview with Cadena SER, the newly-appointed Rafa Alkorta revealed a number of targets he is interested in taking to Bilbao, who lie just two points above the relegation zone. His list included two current Premier League players and one major Leeds United target.

“We are interested in Javi Martinez, Ibai Gomez, Ander Herrera, Fernando Llorente… all of them interest us,” he said.

All four players have previously plied their trade for Athletic Club, whose options in the transfer market are limited due to their policy of only using players from the Basque region.

United midfielder Herrera is out of contract in the summer, although reports earlier this week suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has convinced the 29-year-old to extend his deal with the club.

Tottenham striker Llorente’s contract also expires at the end of the season, and it is unlikely the veteran striker will be offered an extension, having not started a Premier League match all season. Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he will allow the 33-year-old to decide his own destiny.

Meanwhile, Ibai Gomez, the winger who currently plays for Alaves, had been outlined by Leeds as a potential replacement for the departed Samu Saiz, but it appears he is on the verge of a return to the Basque outfit.