Athletic Club to raise Liverpool, Juventus target’s exit clause to €80m

Liverpool’s hopes of luring a major transfer target to Anfield look set to be dashed after Athletic Bilbao made significant strides towards handing the player a new deal.

Inaki Williams has long been linked with a move to Merseyside, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp sending his scouts to make regular checks on the once-capped Spain international.

Liverpool even considered a move for the player this summer, before opting instead to sign Mohamed Salah from Roma in a £36.7million deal – but Williams remains a player they have monitored closely, with Juventus also strongly linked with the 23-year-old.

Williams’ current release is set at €50million – but Bilbao officials have been locked in talks with the player and his agent and Mundo Deportivo claims they are close to signing a contract extension with the winger.

And Williams’ new deal is expected to see his buyout clause raised to €80million – which would cast a huge dent in Liverpool and Juventus’ hopes of signing the talented forward.

Williams has had a cracking start to the season with four assists and two goals scored in 13 appearances with the La Liga side, while his overall record for Athletic Club reads 24 goals in 113 appearances.