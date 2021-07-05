Atletico Madrid have reportedly set their minimum transfer fee for Saul Niguez this summer, as Liverpool links with a move for the midfielder resurface.

Saul has proved a fantastic servant for Los Rojoblancos since moving from rivals Real Madrid as a youngster. Indeed, after developing in the club’s youth ranks, he has gone on to make 337 appearances. Despite signing a mammoth contract extension in 2017, though, doubt has now emerged over his future.

While his two fewer La Liga outings last season than in 2019/20 suggest he still has an important role, his overall minutes waned in the most recent campaign.

In fact, Saul played over 1,000 fewer minutes in the Spanish top flight in 2020/21. As a result, he has entertained recent links with a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United have reportedly had long-term interest. More recently, though, reports have revealed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s admiration for Saul.

Manchester City make it three sides showing interest, while Liverpool are the fourth.

According to the latest claim, La Razon focuses on Liverpool’s hunt for the midfielder and says Atletico are willing to sell Saul to the Anfield club.

Rodrigo de Paul is close to signing for the Spanish giants from Udinese. As such, Saul could well leave.

July 5 Transfer Chatter - Manchester Utd boost for Camavinga, Barcelona want Coutinho out and Chelsea working on another Italian full-back Manchester United receive a boost from Rennes in the race for Eduardo Camavinga, Barcelona willing to accept staggeringly low offer for Phillippe Coutinho and Chelsea in talks with exciting Italian full-back, all in today's transfer chatter.

However, after paying £30million for Argentine De Paul, Atletico reportedly want at least £35million for Saul.

Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether Liverpool will be willing to pay that sort of fee for a new midfielder.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain means room has opened up for a new signing.

Although, manager Jurgen Klopp could hand youngster Curtis Jones a more senior role next season.

Should Saul come in, he would not only offer extensive title-winning and Champions League experience. He has played 19 times for Spain, but did not make it into his country’s Euro 2020 squad.

Liverpool told to sign striker

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been linked with making an attacking addition to their squad.

Doubt has emerged over the futures of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

While previously reported target Patson Daka has signed for Leicester, one pundit has called for the Reds to make a move for another star forward.