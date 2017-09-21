Atletico strike £53m Costa deal – but striker must wait for debut

Diego Costa will complete his return to Atletico Madrid in January after the La Liga club announced they had finally reached agreement with Chelsea over a fee.

The Brazilian born player is finally on his way back to the Spanish capital after Atletico struck an undisclosed fee – believed to be £53million – to re-sign the player they sold to the Blues in 2014.

However, with Atleti currently under a transfer embargo and with the transfer window not opening until January 1, the player will have to wait until January 7 for a potential second debut at the club, when they tackle Getafe in La Liga.

The Spain striker has been at loggerheads with Blues boss Antonio Conte for the majority of 2017, having first tried to engineer a switch to the Chinese Super League, before reportedly being dumped by text by the Italian boss once the Atleti rumours began to gather pace.

He refused to return to pre-season training with the club with his heart set on a return to Madrid, where he spent four years before moving to Stamford Bridge.

But Atletico have confirmed now that the striker will travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and to thrash out a contract with his former side, though the latter is expected to be little more than a formality.

A Chelsea statement read: “Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa.

“The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.”

Costa will now travel to Madrid from Brazil to finalise his move.

Atletico said: “Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an initial agreement for the transfer of Diego Costa.

“The agreement is pending the formalisation of the contract between our club and the Spanish international forward.

“The English club has authorised Diego Costa to travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and settle his contract with our club.”

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui had urged Costa to sort out his future in recent days.

“Our hope is that he will resolve his situation as soon as possible and that he can compete, train and play, which is what he likes doing the most and what interests the national team,” Lopetegui said.

“It’s rather complicated that a guy who doesn’t train and doesn’t play can be with us. But that’s all it is,” he said.

“He wasn’t ready to play with us [against Italy and Liechtenstein], that was the reality and what we had to deal with. That is the reason why he wasn’t with us.

“He needs to train and play in order to be considered.”