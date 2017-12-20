Atletico anger pushes Griezmann closer to Man Utd transfer

Atletico Madrid are reportedly hoping to sell Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United rather than Barcelona after a massive fall-out with their La Liga rivals.

The France forward is expected to leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season, with Atleti powerless to prevent any side activating his €100million transfer release clause.

After a year of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford, it seems the player now has his heart set on a move across Spain to Barcelona.

However, reports in Spain claim Atletico will try to steer Griezmann away from the Nou Camp after a huge argument broke out between the two sides.

The Madrid club have lodged an official complaint with FIFA over the tapping-up of their biggest name after Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu met the Griezmann family to discuss a transfer.

An Atletico statement statement said: “Atletico Madrid have presented a complaint about Barcelona for repeated contact between Barcelona, the player and his people.

“Griezmann has a long contract and this cannot be permitted, while the club also considers it could affect the competition [La Liga] in which Barcelona are currently top and Atletico are second.”

But knowing Atleti’s stance, Barcelona have since launched a series of charm offences to lure Griezmann across Spain, with the likes of Luis Suarez outlining exactly what the Frenchman could bring to their attack.

“Both Griezmann and Coutinho are elite players that are playing at the top level. They are where they are for a reason,” Suarez told a Spanish radio station.

“They’re both young and have long careers ahead of them. And Barca always want the best players.

“If you look at (Greizmann), at Atletico he needs to play with a No.9. He’s not a fixed no.9. Obviously, Griezmann would come here to add to the team and to help the side in the position that the coach wants him to play in.”

Nonetheless, FIFA could yet come down hard on Barcelona, who were issued with a one-year transfer ban for signing under-age players in 2014.

