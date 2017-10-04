Atletico boss Diego Simeone identifies future coaching job

Diego Simeone has revealed he can see himself coaching Argentina at some point in his career.

The Atletico Madrid boss is one of the most-admired managers in the modern game and has persistently been linked with the Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea both tipped as possible future destinations.

Simeone has been in charge at Atletico since December 2011 and recently extended his deal with the club until the summer of 2020, meaning he’s unlikely to leave the La Liga giants anytime soon.

And the man known as El Cholo has now revealed he can see himself bossing his country at some stage in the future.

“Argentine football was my first step as a coach and I am open to anything,” he said.

“It’s difficult football. Yes, I see myself with the national team. The steps are what they are. Now I need adrenaline and the day-to-day.

“I do not see myself preparing a match at home every four months. As a coach I have to improve.”

Simeone won 106 caps for Argentina and appeared in three World Cup finals.