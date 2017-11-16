Atletico chief addresses Griezmann links to Man Utd, Barcelona

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has responded to rumours that Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann is set to leave the club.

Reports from Spain this week have suggested that Barcelona were close to tying up a £90m deal to sign the France international, though the player’s demand to be given a guaranteed start at the Nou Camp may have scuppered his chances of making the move.

On the back of that, United boss Jose Mourinho has once again been linked with a fresh move for the former Real Sociedad star, whom they almost signed in the summer before a change of heart.

However Cerezo has poured cold water on any reports the forward could move by insisting that Griezmann is content with life at Atletico and has no intention of leaving.

“He wants to stay here,” Cerezo told Europa Press.

“That is what he is saying and nowhere has he said he wants to leave us, in fact he has said the opposite.

“He has a contract with Atletico.”

Griezmann, however, has been quite vocal about his desire to leave the Wanda Metropolitano and earlier this week admitted a move to PSG would be a “dream”.

